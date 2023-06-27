Sikhs observe death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh  

ATTOCK - 184th Death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh concluded here at Gurdwara Siri Punja Sahib Hasanabdal.

A large number of Sikh pilgrims including Indians participated in the event. On the occasion, police had made foolproof security arrangements. The Sikh pilgrims, during three days’ celebrations, performed different rituals including recitation of their holy book, taking holy bath ‘Ashnan’ and going to the sitting place of Baba Wali Qandhari on nearby hill top. Evacuee Trust Property Board provided accommodation, healthcare and other facilities to the Sikhs. Ranjeet Singh popularly known as ‘Lion of the Punjab’ was the first Maharaja of the Sikh Empire, which ruled the North West Indian Subcontinent in the early half of the 19th century. His reign was from Nov, 1780 to June 1839. The pilgrims were satisfied with the arrangements made for them at Gurdwara and they enjoyed full religious freedom.