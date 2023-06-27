SMEDA to sign MoUs with six public sector organisations

LAHORE - The Small and Medium En­terprises Development Au­thority (SMEDA) is going to sign six memorandums of un­derstanding (MoUs) with six public sector organizations to celebrate June 27 (Tues­day) as the World SME Day. The signing ceremony would be attended by Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood, Fed­eral Minister Industries and Production as chief guest. The organisations joining the signing ceremony of MoUs included Punjab Small In­dustries Corporation (PSIC), Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Messaliha International Cen­ter for Arbitration and Dis­pute Resolution (MICADR), Urban Unit Government of the Punjab and Government of Gilgit Baltistan. Talking to media here Monday, CEO SMEDA Farhan Aziz Khawaja highlighted the significance of World SME Day, and said that the United Nations General Assembly, in order to recog­nize and streamline the im­portance of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in any economy had declared 27 June as world MSME Day and the first MSME day was celebrated on 27th June 2017. The objective of celebrating this day was to provide a plat­form for MSME owners to tell their stories of entrepreneur­ship and its challenges, while governments, international organizations and business support organizations show their commitment to sup­porting their development, he explained. Khawaja added that World MSME Day 2023 focuses on galvanizing MSMEs worldwide by supporting women and youth entrepre­neurship and resilient supply chain, in line with 2030 Agen­da for Sustainable Develop­ment Goals. He said, “SMEDA is going to celebrate MSME DAY by forging powerful alli­ances with esteemed organi­zations that share our vision for SME development, leading to the signing of groundbreak­ing MoUs.”