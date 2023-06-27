Tuesday, June 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Strict security measures for cattle markets

Staff Reporter
June 27, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Strin­gent security measures have been taken at the cattle markets in the provincial capital to ensure safety of traders and buyers. In a state­ment released on Monday, Capi­tal City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana confirmed that more than 1,000 officers and of­ficials were assigned the security duties at cattle markets across the city. Dedicated teams, consisting of four senior police officers, six deputy superintendent of police (DSPs), eight station house of­ficers (SHOs), and 30 upper sub­ordinates of the Lahore police, have been formed. Additionally, the Dolphin Squad and PRUs were conducting effective patrolling in the cattle markets areas, he said. The CCPO said snap checking was also being conducted near the cat­tle markets.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1687845249.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023