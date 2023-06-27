Strict security measures for cattle markets

LAHORE - Strin­gent security measures have been taken at the cattle markets in the provincial capital to ensure safety of traders and buyers. In a state­ment released on Monday, Capi­tal City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana confirmed that more than 1,000 officers and of­ficials were assigned the security duties at cattle markets across the city. Dedicated teams, consisting of four senior police officers, six deputy superintendent of police (DSPs), eight station house of­ficers (SHOs), and 30 upper sub­ordinates of the Lahore police, have been formed. Additionally, the Dolphin Squad and PRUs were conducting effective patrolling in the cattle markets areas, he said. The CCPO said snap checking was also being conducted near the cat­tle markets.