The Politics of Religion  

Religion has asserted itself as a powerful social and political force. transforming many aspects of national and global politics and shaping individual beliefs and political behaviours When religious matters are brought up in politics, it can be a strong incentive to get involved. Religion- Related demands and complaints provide a foundation for religious politicisation, which makes religion socially relevant for followers and causes them to consider political action.

Significant numbers of people still identify as religious, even in the most secularised nations. The revival of Religion and politics have been one of the main features of the post-Cold War era. One explanation for the resurgence of religious politics can be the material context, that it is less about religion and more about issues like economic injustice, social fairness, and political grievances that are the root causes of the phenomenon. The issue, in short, is politics, not religion. In the case of Pakistan, political and religious connections have continued. throughout the country’s history. The Pakistan movement After succeeding in establishing a state founded on In Islamic theology, the rulers considered Islam a crucial tool for confirming and legitimising their power from the very beginning.

Nationalism seems to be the only viable instrument to retain control in a system disintegrated due to political and economic instability. It is crucial to understand that the formation of political Islam in Pakistan was the product of cooperation between Islamist groups and the state. rather than any hostility between them. Along with the development of extremism, which has made it difficult for the government to execute policies.

That would contradict the established narrative. The growing despondency and resentment towards the state and the privileged is the result of state preoccupation with political and ideological matters rather than to consider matters more important for the welfare of the country. To cope with the arising instability, it is needed of the leaders to take the grievances of people more seriously so that they may not have to resort to violence and revolt.

DUR-E-NAJAF,

Kallar Syedan.