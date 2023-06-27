Understanding the risk continuum: Comparing the harm of different tobacco products

KARACHI-Not all tobacco products carry the same level of risk. The concept of a “risk continuum” helps us understand the relative harm associated with different tobacco products and highlights the potential of alternatives as reduced-risk options. Tobacco and nicotine products can be placed on a continuum of risk based on nicotine delivery methods and product constituents.

The risk continuum visually represents the varying levels of harm associated with different tobacco products. At one end are high-risk products like cigarettes, hookah, bidi, pipes, and cigars, which are known to cause multiple health issues. At the other end lie potentially reduced-risk products such as oral tobacco, heated tobacco, vapes, and smokeless tobacco. These products provide nicotine with a lower level of risk, making them potentially less harmful alternatives for those unwilling to quit smoking. Tobacco harm reduction (THR) is an approach that aims to mitigate the health risks of tobacco use by encouraging smokers, who are unwilling to quit, to switch from high-risk products to lower-risk alternatives. Reduced-risk tobacco products are designed to deliver nicotine with fewer harmful chemicals and less combustion compared to traditional tobacco products.

Numerous studies have demonstrated that reduced-risk tobacco products can significantly diminish harm when compared to cigarettes. In 2018, Public Health England, while highlighting the need for more research, found that “compared with cigarettes, heated tobacco products are likely to expose users and bystanders to lower levels of particulate matter, and harmful and potentially harmful compound. Smokeless tobacco products have also been shown to pose lower risks than combustible tobacco products. Literature reviews have estimated that users of snus have at least 90–95% less smoking-related mortality, with minimal reduction in life expectancy, if any at all

Reduced-risk tobacco products are positioned on the lower end of the risk continuum, indicating their lower harm compared to traditional tobacco products. The risk continuum serves as a valuable framework for comprehending the relative harm levels of various tobacco products. By promoting the transition of smokers to reduced-risk alternatives like oral nicotine products, heated tobacco products, and other smokeless tobacco products, individuals can make a comparatively less risky choice along the risk continuum.