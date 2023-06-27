Tuesday, June 27, 2023
UNHCR voluntary repatriation centres to remain closed on Eid

Our Staff Reporter
June 27, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -  UNHCR’s Voluntary Repatriation Centres (VRC) in Azakhel, Nowshera and Baleli, in Quetta and the Proof of Registration (PoR) card modification centres will remain closed from June 28 to June 30 on account of Eid-ul-Azha. “Afghan refugees holding Proof of Registration (PoR) or UNHCR-issued refugee cards, who are planning to return to Afghanistan from Pakistan under the UN Refugee Agency’s facilitated voluntary repatriation programme are informed that UNHCR’s Voluntary Repatriation Centres (VRC) in Azakhel, Nowshera and Baleli, in Quetta and the Proof of Registration (PoR) card modification centres will remain closed from 28 June 2023 (Wednesday) to 30 June 2023 (Friday) on account of Eid-ul-Azha,” said a UNHCR statement. It added: “As per usual practice, Afghan refugees in Pakistan who wish to proceed through the VRCs after the facilitated returns resume are encouraged to contact the following UNHCR helpline numbers, which are operational between 8am to 8pm, before approaching the centres.”

