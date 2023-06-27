Woman dies, 20 others injured in Karachi KPT stampede during disbursement of BISP funds

KARACHI - A woman died and 20 others sustained injuries due to a stampede during the disbursement of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) funds at the Karachi Port Trust on Monday.
21 women were injured but later one of the women who were taken to Karachi’s Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital succumbed to her wounds, police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told media.
The 40-year-old woman was “severely injured”, Dr Syed said hours after the incident that took place in the afternoon.
According to woman’s medical report, she was hit by a cow in a mob, according to an ambulance driver. “Upon arrival, the patient had no BP (blood pressure), so was given CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) as per the protocol,” the report said.
But she could not survive, Dr Syed said.
According to Jackson Police Station House Officer (SHO) Baber Hameed, around “2,000 to 3,000” women had arrived to collect the BISP funds.
He suspected that the lock on the main gate was broken due to which a huge number of women entered, leading to the stampede.
The official regretted that there was only one BISP centre — the KPT Ground — for the entire Keamari district, where women from Machar Colony, Musharraf Colony, Kharadar and Mithadar came to collect funds.