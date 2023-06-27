Woman dies, 20 others injured in Karachi KPT stampede during disbursement of BISP funds

KARACHI - A woman died and 20 oth­ers sustained injuries due to a stampede during the disbursement of Bena­zir Income Support Pro­gramme (BISP) funds at the Karachi Port Trust on Monday.

21 women were injured but later one of the wom­en who were taken to Ka­rachi’s Dr Ruth Pfau Civ­il Hospital succumbed to her wounds, police sur­geon Dr Summaiya Syed told media.

The 40-year-old woman was “severely injured”, Dr Syed said hours after the incident that took place in the afternoon.

According to woman’s medical report, she was hit by a cow in a mob, ac­cording to an ambulance driver. “Upon arrival, the patient had no BP (blood pressure), so was given CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) as per the protocol,” the report said.

But she could not sur­vive, Dr Syed said.

According to Jackson Po­lice Station House Offi­cer (SHO) Baber Hameed, around “2,000 to 3,000” women had arrived to col­lect the BISP funds.

He suspected that the lock on the main gate was broken due to which a huge number of wom­en entered, leading to the stampede.

The official regretted that there was only one BISP centre — the KPT Ground — for the entire Keamari district, where women from Machar Col­ony, Musharraf Colony, Kharadar and Mithadar came to collect funds.