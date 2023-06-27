Tuesday, June 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Yasmin Rashid sent to jail on judicial remand in riots case

Yasmin Rashid sent to jail on judicial remand in riots case
Web Desk
4:56 PM | June 27, 2023
National

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid to jail on 15-day judicial remand in a case related to May 9 riots.

The PTI leader appeared virtually before the court where the police sought physical remand of the former provincial health minister.

The court dismissed police’s request and handed over Rashid to police on 15-day judicial remand.

The Lahore police had registered case against the PTI leader for allegedly setting vehicles on fire on May 9, the day PTI chairman was arrested from premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Yesterday, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore rejected the bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid in the case related to arson and speeches against state institutions.

A single-member bench of ATC – chaired by Admn Judge Abher Gul Khan – heard a post-arrest bail plea of Yasmin Rashid.

The court observed that the lawyers of Yasmin are not appearing before the court for arguments in the case.

Faisal distributes regularization orders among KPT's contract employees

Later, ATC rejected the bail plea of Yasmin.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Central Punjab President Yasmin Rashid was taken into custody last month under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1687845249.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023