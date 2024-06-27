3rd edition of Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit on July 4

Abbottabad - The Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Metrix Pakistan are jointly organizing the 3rd edition of the Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit on July 4th, 2024, at the University of Engineering and Technology, Abbottabad.

This premier event is the largest of its kind in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, offering a unique platform for young people to connect, learn, and excel. The previous two editions of the summit, held in Haripur district, were successful, and the 3rd edition promises to be even more impressive. The summit features a stellar lineup of speakers, panel discussions, and exhibitions, making it a must-attend event for young people in the region.

“The provincial Youth Affairs department is committed to providing a platform for youth to learn and grow,” said Talal Saleem, District Youth Officer Abbottabad. “We are proud to partner with Metrix Pakistan to bring this exciting event to the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he added. Hassan Nisar, founder and CEO of Metrix Pakistan highlighted the organization’s commitment to promoting innovation, entrepreneurship, and ecosystem development in underserved regions. “Metrix Pakistan always looks forward to organizing events that promote knowledge sharing, innovation, and entrepreneurship in underprivileged regions,” he said.

The summit promises to be a day of learning and networking, with a packed agenda that includes keynote speeches, panel discussions, women empowerment sessions, and awards conferring. Exhibitions on Artificial Intelligence, freelancing, cultural stalls, food, and technical exhibition stalls will also be set up, providing attendees with a range of activities and learning opportunities.

“We hope that with over 3,000 attendees expected to participate, this event promises to be a fantastic opportunity for young people to connect and learn from each other,” he maintained.