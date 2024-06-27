ABHI partners with Mastercard to enhance financial accessibility for employees in Pakistan

KARACHI - In a significant move towards revolutionizing the landscape of financial transactions in Pakistan, Mastercard, a global technology company in the payments industry, has partnered with ABHI, an embedded finance platform, to introduce the Mastercard-enabled Salary Advance Cards for the first time in Pakistan.

ABHI users will be able to order this card via the ABHI app, 24/7 call center, or through the HR departments of their associated companies, enabling them to access earned salaries conveniently. This collaboration will enhance the accessibility of international and domestic online payments for ABHI’s Earned Wage Access (EWA) users.

At the core of this partnership is a joint commitment to empower individuals and drive positive transformation in Pakistan’s financial landscape, marking a milestone in the development of payment infrastructure. By leveraging Mastercard’s technology, ABHI will enrich its products and services to ensure safe and quick transactions for its users. As the two companies unite to advance financial wellness across the region, this partnership signifies a leap toward fostering a secure digital economy. Founded in 2021, ABHI is promoting financial inclusion across region, serving Pakistan, UAE, and KSA with its innovative credit-bridging products. These offerings, which include Earned Wage Access, Payroll Solutions, and SME Financing, are designed to empower businesses and their employees financially.

ABHI has earned recognition as one of the Future 100 companies in the UAE and was also the first fintech firm in the MENAP region to join the World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers community in 2023.

With its global expertise in the payments industry, Mastercard is utilizing secure data and networks to unlock new opportunities for individuals, financial institutions, governments, and businesses. The partnership between Mastercard and ABHI aims to strengthen the digital payment infrastructure, facilitate future transaction expansion, and promote financial inclusivity.