Ahsan Iqbal cross-examined in defamation case against Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister of Planning Development and Special Initiatives of Pakistan, Ahsan Iqbal was cross-examined by Murad Saeed’s lawyer in the court of Judge Hasina Saqlain at District Courts, Islamabad. Murad Saeed, Former Federal Minister of Communications and Postal Services held a press conference on February 08th, 2019 in which he accused Ahsan Iqbal for taking bribes and indulging in corruption of Rs. 70 Billion in CPEC projects. Ahsan Iqbal sent legal notice to Murad Saeed in March, 2019 and sued him for Rs. 10,000 liabilities.

Ahsan Iqbal during the cross-examination stated that press conference was done on mere allegations and there was no personal grudge among us. He further stated that defendant turned his political differences with me in personal differences. He also said, Murad Saeed at that time was a Federal Minister and should’ve been more responsible, his press conference made brotherly country China to issue a letter which said there was no corruption in CPEC projects. Iqbal further added that he was acquitted by Islamabad High Court in 2022 in Narowal Sports City corruption reference filed against him by NAB. Testimonies of witnesses were also recorded in the court. Hearing has been adjourned till July 3rd. Cross-examination on witnesses will be held on next hearing.

While talking to the media after the hearing, Ahsan Iqbal said, since Nawaz Sharif was ousted in from PM office in 2017 till 2022 was the darkest phase of Pakistan’s history. “Fake and frivolous cases were registered against us and all of us have been acquitted in those bogus cases. The man who made those cases is sitting in jail right now in £190 million corruption cases,” he said. Talking to The Nation the minister said decision of Operation Azm-e-Istehqam was taken in Apex Committee meeting where all the provincial representatives were present. Azm-e-Istehqam is not like Zarb-e-Azab or Radd-ul-Fasad, this operation won’t displace people or won’t be a large scale military operation. The recent incidents of terrorism will be eliminated through this precise operation.