ANP opposes Azm-e-Istihkam op

Peshawar - The Awami National Party (ANP) has voiced its opposition to the Azm-e-Istihkam Operation on Pashtun soil, criticizing both past and present governments for their failure to fully implement the National Action Plan (NAP) against terrorism and extremism.

On Sunday, ANP President Senator Aimal Wali Khan issued a statement questioning why the National Action Plan, unanimously approved by all political parties, was not fully implemented. He blamed former Prime Minister Imran Khan and ex-ISI Chief General (r) Faiz Hameed for facilitating the resettlement of militants in Pakistan during the previous PTI government. Aimal Wali asserted that these elements should be held accountable for bringing militants back to Pashtun soil.

Aimal Wali also criticized the current government and PTI for supporting the operation against militants in a forum that included the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister. He accused PTI MNAs in the National Assembly of deceiving the public by pretending to oppose the Istihkam operation, which he claimed PTI had fully supported.

The ANP’s opposition to the Azm-e-Istihkam Operation underscores ongoing tensions and concerns over counter-terrorism strategies and the implementation of the National Action Plan in Pakistan.