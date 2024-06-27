APHC holds anti-India rally in Muzaffarabad

MUZAFFARABAD - All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) organized an anti-India rally in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday (June 26) on the occasion of International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, to express solidarity with the victims of Indian state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The rally was led by APHC AJK convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Raja Khadim Hussain, Aziz Ahmed Ghazali, Zahid Safi, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Zahid Ashraf, Mushtaq ul Islam, Chaudhry Shaheen, Ejaz Rehmani and others led the rally Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi will lead the march towards the UN office in Muzaffarabad. The participants of the rally were protesting against deteriorating situation in the Occupied Kashmir and plight of Kashmiris detained in the valley and India’s war crimes. Hundreds of people attended the event. The anti-India protest demonstrations was organized to convey the voice of Kashmiris to the international community. The participants demanded release of the Kashmiri prisoners as they chanted slogans as “Indians leave Kashmir”. They also presented a resolution to the UN observers on India’s war crimes. The peace and freedom-loving people of Jammu and Kashmir are demanding freedom from Indian state oppression and violence with courage and are determined to continue their freedom struggle till it reached its logical conclusion.