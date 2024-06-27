ARPA demands bailout package for railways’ pensioners

ISLAMABAD - All Pakistan Railways Pensioners Association (ARPA) on Wednesday urged the government give a bailout pack­age to the Pakistan Railways for payment of gratuity, commutation, benevolent funds, marriage grant, farewell grant to the pensioners, widows and orphans.

The APRA, in a meeting chaired by its Chairman Muhammad Aslam Adil Butt, drew attention of the gov­ernment that the payment of gratu­ity/commutation other than pen­sion to the pensioners had been stalled after April/May 2021, ac­cording to a news release. It de­manded that like other federal de­partments, their pension should also be paid from the AGPR office.