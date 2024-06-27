Thursday, June 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Bahawalpur Press Club signs MoU for scholarships

Staff Reporter
June 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR    -   The management of Bahawalpur Press Club (BPC) has inked a memorandum of understanding with a local college for scholarships for siblings of journalists. According to a press release, a ceremony was held here at the BPC premises where the president of BPC and the principal of Superior College, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). Under the scholarship, the sons and daughters of the members of BPC will get scholarships and fee waivers by 50 percent in admissions into FSc and BS programmes at the college. The journalists community have lauded the MoU and termed it an encouragement for their children to get higher education.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1719379706.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024