BB Shaheed XI win Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival Girls Hockey Tournament

Abu Dhabi - Under the patronage of Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi,

Benazir Bhutto Shaheed XI clinched the trophy in the Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival Girls Hockey Tournament after defeating Pilot Officer Mariam Mukhtar Shaheed XI by 4-2 in a penalty shootout at the Olympian Islahuddin Dr. Shah Hockey Complex. The chief guest, Secretary of Environment Nabeela Umar, distributed cash prizes and other awards. The event was attended by notable personalities, including AC Headquarters Rabia Syed, Begum Asma Ali Shah, Director Sports Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Ghulam Murtaza, Tournament Director Syed All Hassan, and Olympians Sameer Hussain and Sagheer Hussain.

In the girls basketball event, six more matches were decided. National Club defeated Aram Bagh Club 14-5, Karachi Colts edged Karachi University 3-2, Karachi Colts triumphed over Government College Lines Area Junior 4-1, Government College Lines Area Junior team won 6-4 and 6-5 in two matches, and finally, they defeated Karachi University 5-2 in the last match.

Notable performances in the basketball matches came from Falak Irfan, Laiba Tabrez, Rajiya Abbasi, Amina Ashraf, Yusra Khokhar, and Fabiya Tariq. Referees Muhammad Ashraf, Mumtaz Ahmed, and Aamir Sharif officiated the matches, while Zaeema Khatoon, Zahid Malik, Michael Turner, and Uzma Khan served as technical officials.