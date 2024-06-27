Carrots and Sticks

Resolution HR 901 - passed by the US House of Representatives in a remarkably bipartisan manner – has stirred Pakistan’s political debates for another round. Within it, there is enough ammunition for each side to use against the other, ensuring the embers of conflict do not die out in the country.

As witnessed by the jubilation with which it was received in some segments on social media, we can expect reams of paper and hours of television spent poring over its contents – and perhaps more importantly which political party’s narrative they support more. As a resolution, urging President Biden to engage in a policy he is already engaged in, this changes nothing tangible on the ground. It serves instead as a policy statement. Inside these specific realms, this resolution means something else. Its timing and bi-partisan nature makes it evident. With two global conflicts waging in Eastern Europe and the Middle East and another one brewing in Taiwan, the US has much bigger concerns to deal with, even from a foreign policy lens. In a bitterly contested election year, that becomes even more pronounced.

However, the House of Representatives uniting behind Republican Congressman Rich McCormick becomes less surprising once we look at the Congressman who proposed it. A lifelong military man serving in the Marines, McCormick has been a staunch advocate of the US security apparatus since his election to the House. He notably also proposed another resolution to censure fellow lawmaker Rashida Talib for her Palestine advocacy earlier in the year. Considering military-led foreign policy is the only thing Republicans and Democrats unite behind these days, the proponents of this resolution become clearer. The question then becomes, why now? Pakistan and the US are working towards repairing low point in relations following the Afghanistan withdrawal. Relations with the EU and the Gulf are also on the mend.

Here we must look further back in the past than the US resolution has. The cudgels of “democracy” and “human rights” have always been wielded by the United States as means to keep foreign governments in check – even if they themselves are supporting the most heinous abrogation of human rights ever witnessed or brutally suppressing democratic protests back home.

Pakistan is well experienced in carrot and stick politics. It will have to call upon this experience as it navigates the IMF program period.