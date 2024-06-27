City dist govt decides to install water meters in Karachi

KARACHI - The city government of Karachi has decided to install meters to monitor water consumption in the metropolitan city. According to the notification, meters will be installed for water like electricity, extraction, use, and sale of water from the ground, which will be monitored by the city government while it will apply to the Karachi Division and its surrounding areas. The notification states that the decision will apply to corporations, commercial use, bottling, packaging, educational institutions, hotels, restaurants, manufacturing, processing, societies, and cooperative societies. The decision will also apply to residential complexes, apartments, flats, and high-rise buildings. The use of underground water will be free only for individual residential houses, the process of installing digital meters to prevent water theft in industrial areas will start from August 1. Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Chief Executive Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Zubair Motiwala called not to install water meters in industrial areas. He has prepared a policy on the extraction of underground water for the commercial sector, from which an annual income of one billion rupees is expected.