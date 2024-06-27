City managers of Baku visit CDA headquarters 

ISLAMABAD - Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa met the delegation from Baku, Azerbaijan on Wednesday. H.E. Mr. Khazar Farhadov Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Islamabad also present in the meeting. The delegation included members of team, who carried out renovation and landscaping of Baku city. The delegation from Baku Azerbaijan visited different places of the city in three days.

The delegation visited different parks, avenues, Melody Food Street and other places and will give their proposals for their beautification. It was decided in the meeting that CDA’s technical team and the delegation will jointly give proposals to further improve the maintenance of Islamabad and its landscape.Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that Islamabad will be beautified with the amalgamation of traditional and modern architecture. He said that the expertise of our brotherly country Azerbaijan will be utilized to make Islamabad beautiful by adopting modern techniques and traditional architecture methods.

During the visit of the delegation, the methods of making small and beautiful landscaping on footpaths, pedestrian roads were also discussed. In this context, Baku style landscaping will be done along the Srinagar highway in the first phase. Similarly, Islamabad Food Street will be improved by utilizing expertise of delegation from Baku in the first phase. For the beauty of the city, short-term, mid-term and long-term projects will be worked together. The delegation thanked the CDA for the unprecedented hospitality.