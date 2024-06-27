CM Maryam directs cleaning of rivers, canals in view of possible floods

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to clean the rivers, canals and drains in view of the possible floods as result of upcoming monsoon rains. She issued these instructions during her visit to Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Head Office. She directed that in view of possible floods, timely evacuation of the population should be planned. She also asked PDMA officials to inform people of the affected villages about the places of accommodation and food beforehand. “Along with human lives, livestock should also be shifted in time”, she said.She further directed that in case of rains, immediate drainage of water should be ensured in every city.

“Wherever there is a risk of flood, early measures should be taken.

Timely and authentic flood information should be delivered.”, she asked.

The chief minister said that encroachments should be removed from passage of hill torrents, and monitoring should continue round the clock. She also visited the central control room of PDMA and observed the Weather Portal, Flood Forecasting Division and Flood Simulation Model.

Earlier, Secretary Irrigation, Chief Meteorologist and DG PDMA gave a detailed briefing on flood preparedness in the province. They briefed Madam Chief Minister, “due to the fear of possible floods, daily reports have been sought from most of the districts.” They apprised,” in view of possible flooding, instructions are issued to inform the public of the evacuation plans in the affected areas.” It was also told in the briefing that normal and more than normal rains are expected in Pakistan in 3 months. A report on the status of all barrages, link canals, main canals and drainage system etc was presented In the meeting.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Ministers Kh Salman Rafiq, Kh Imran Nazir, Kazim Pirzada and MPA Sania Ashiq accompanied Madam Chief Minister. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, SMBR, Secretaries, DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia and others were also present.