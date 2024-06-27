CM reviews pilot project of Lahore Development Model

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reached Haji Park Rajgarh to review the pilot project of Lahore Development Model in Union Council 53. Under Lahore Development Model, concrete, cobblestone, tuff tiles and colored floors were made. The CM inspected the model streets and reviewed the quality of work. She directed the authorities concerned that water should not stand for long after rain in the newly constructed Model Street. She agreed to a proposal to install different color tiles in different towns of Lahore. Maryam Nawaz came to people’s houses by removing the protective tents. She saw children standing on the roofs, waved her hands and responded to their slogans. She went to different houses and interacted with the women, and inquired them about their health. Some elderly ladies informed Madam Chief Minister about their problems, which she assured to solve very soon. The children showered flowers on Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and a woman thanked her with prayers by showing the CM a pack of her husband’s heart medicine that she had received at her home. Maryam Nawaz Sharif took pictures and selfies with women, children and workers. An elderly lady also presented her a beautiful bouquet, and said, “You are working hard, I have been waiting for a long time to see you.”

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider gave a detailed briefing about the Lahore Development Pilot Project. She briefed the CM that street lights, house numbering and name plates have been installed in the model street of UC 53. She also briefed the underground sewage system in the model street was also revamped, and especially-made plastic covers were installed to protect manholes of the Model Street from theft.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq and Member Provincial Assembly Mian Marghub Ahmed accompanied Madam Chief Minister.

Chief Secretary, Local Government Secretary, Principal Secretary to CM, Commissioner Lahore, other relevant officers and a large number of workers, who gathered there suddenly, were also present.