Collapsed Sukkur Barrage gate repaired in 72 hours, claims CM

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah stated on Wednesday that the provincial government was taking measures to prevent a possible flood in anticipation of heavy rainfall during monsoon season.

During the Sindh Assembly session, the chief minister informed the lawmakers that the collapsed Sukkur Barrage gate was repaired, adding that the repairs were done in 72 hours. He further said that water supply to other canals, including Rohri Canal, had commenced.

Shah told the House that the Sindh irrigation minister would attend an Ecnec (Executive Committee of the National Economic Council) meeting in Islamabad today, adding that after the meeting, Jam Khan Shoro would again reach Sukkur.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also visited the Sukkur Barrage, where he examined its collapsed and damaged gates.

Provincial Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro and Irrigation Secretary Zarif Khero briefed the CM on the ongoing repair work of the collapsed and damaged gates of the barrage.

The irrigation minister told the chief minister that the barrage’s gate no 44, which had been damaged, has been restored, while the installation work of the collapsed gate no 47 was in progress.

Meanwhile, the chief minister directed him to expedite the installation work of gate no 47 so that water supply to the canals could be restored as it was causing problems for the growers in irrigating their crops like cotton and rice.

The chief minister also directed the minister to investigate whose negligence caused the incident and take strict action against those responsible. He said that the Sukkur Barrage is the backbone of the country’s irrigation system and makes it the largest irrigation system in Asia.