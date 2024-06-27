Thursday, June 27, 2024
Court dismisses Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s pleas to suspend sentence in iddat case

Court dismisses Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's pleas to suspend sentence in iddat case
Web Desk
3:40 PM | June 27, 2024
 A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi pleas seeking suspension of their sentences in the iddat case.

Additional district and sessions judge (ADSJ) Afzal Majoka announced the verdict, which had been reserved on Tuesday.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC), earlier this month, had ordered the session court to announce the verdict on Bushra Bibi’s plea seeking suspension of conviction in Nikah case within 10 days.

Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the conviction in Nikah case where they were sentenced to seven years in jail and Rs500,000 fines each on the couple.

