Court dismisses Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s pleas to suspend sentence in iddat case

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife pleas seeking suspension of their sentences in the iddat case.

Additional district and sessions judge (ADSJ) Afzal Majoka announced the verdict, which had been reserved on Tuesday.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC), earlier this month, had ordered the session court to announce the verdict on Bushra Bibi’s plea seeking suspension of conviction in Nikah case within 10 days.

, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the conviction in Nikah case where they were sentenced to seven years in jail and Rs500,000 fines each on the couple.