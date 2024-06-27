Thursday, June 27, 2024
Distt Administration sets official rates for naan, chapati

APP
June 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

MIRPURKHAS   -   In a bid to curb profiteering and hoarding Mirpurkhas administration has fixed the prices of naan and chapati in the district. According to a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Dr Rasheed Masood Khan on Wednesday, the prices for different types of naan and chapati are as follows: Tandoor Naan (180g) Rs. 25, Tandoor Naan (150g) Rs. 20, Tandoori Naan (120g) Rs 15, and Chapati (80g) Rs 10. Hotel owners have been directed to display the price list prominently, and any violations will invite strict penalties. Consumers can report any complaints, in this regard,  to the Deputy Commissioner’s Control Room at 0233-920070.

APP

