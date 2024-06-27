Dysfunctional hostel of H-8 college to be transformed into sub-campus of PFID

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has announced the revitalization of the formerly abandoned and dysfunctional hostel building of H-8 Degree College, transforming it into a vibrant sub-campus of the Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design (PIFD) in next three months.

According to the Education Ministry, this transformation marks a significant milestone in government’s commitment to providing world-class education and fostering creativity in the field of fashion design.

The renovated sub-campus will offer state-of-the-art facilities, modern classrooms, and cutting-edge technology, creating an ideal environment for students to learn, grow, and thrive, it added.

The ministry official said that the PIFD sub-campus will become a hub for fashion education, innovation, and entrepreneurship, nurturing talented individuals who will shape the future of the fashion industry. “We envision a dynamic and inclusive space that fosters collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking”.

This project not only revitalizes a neglected building but also contributes to the growth and development of the surrounding community, the official said and added “we aim to create a positive impact on the local economy, culture, and environment, making a difference in the lives of students, faculty, and the wider community”.

“Let’s come together to create a vibrant and inspiring learning environment that empowers students to succeed and makes a lasting impact on the fashion industry” the ministry said.