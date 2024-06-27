Enhancing skills education, NSU becomes part of global initiative

ISLAMABAD - The National Skills University (NSU) Islamabad, the country’s pioneer in technical and vocational education and training (TVET) has taken a significant step to become part of measures of global leadership in skills education. During the ongoing week, the university proudly announced its participation in the Bridging Innovation and Learning in TVET (BILT) project’s self-reflection process, developed by UNESCO/ UNEVOC and the German Education Ministry. The unique role of NSU in this project, setting a precedent for educational innovation on an international scale, was a testament to its leadership in the Pakistani technology university landscape.