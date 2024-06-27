Thursday, June 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Ex-deputy speaker KP PA passes away

Our Staff Reporter
June 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Mardam   -   Prominent religious, political, and social figure, former deputy speaker of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assembly Ikramullah Shahid, passed away after a prolonged illness.

His funeral prayer was offered at Sher Shah Town Kass Koroona on Tuesday night at 10 pm. A large number of people from different walks of life attended his funeral prayer. Ikramullah Shahid was born on June 12, 1949, in a religious family of Kaskoroona. His father, late Maulana Madarullah Madarar, actively participated in Tehreek-e-Pakistan and was among the important leaders of Tehreek-e-Azadi. Ikramullah Shahid received his MA in Pakistan Studies from the University of Peshawar, LLB from Karachi University, and MPhil in Iqbaliyat from Allama Iqbal Open University.

He was a PhD scholar at Allama Iqbal Open University. He continued his research, writing, and compilation along with a rich political life. He was a researcher and writer, authoring several books on various topics including Tehreek-e-Pakistan. He also served as chairman of tehsil municipal administration (TMA).

Azm-e-Istehkam not an operation, but a vision to assert state authority

He was a senior member of the district bar association (DBA) Mardan. He was the father of the Secretary to the CJP, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad, Prof. Engineer Jawad Ahmad of King Fahd University Saudi Arabia, and Iftikhar Ahmad Farooq.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1719466123.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024