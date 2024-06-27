Ex-deputy speaker KP PA passes away

Mardam - Prominent religious, political, and social figure, former deputy speaker of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assembly Ikramullah Shahid, passed away after a prolonged illness.

His funeral prayer was offered at Sher Shah Town Kass Koroona on Tuesday night at 10 pm. A large number of people from different walks of life attended his funeral prayer. Ikramullah Shahid was born on June 12, 1949, in a religious family of Kaskoroona. His father, late Maulana Madarullah Madarar, actively participated in Tehreek-e-Pakistan and was among the important leaders of Tehreek-e-Azadi. Ikramullah Shahid received his MA in Pakistan Studies from the University of Peshawar, LLB from Karachi University, and MPhil in Iqbaliyat from Allama Iqbal Open University.

He was a PhD scholar at Allama Iqbal Open University. He continued his research, writing, and compilation along with a rich political life. He was a researcher and writer, authoring several books on various topics including Tehreek-e-Pakistan. He also served as chairman of tehsil municipal administration (TMA).

He was a senior member of the district bar association (DBA) Mardan. He was the father of the Secretary to the CJP, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad, Prof. Engineer Jawad Ahmad of King Fahd University Saudi Arabia, and Iftikhar Ahmad Farooq.