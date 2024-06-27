Faisal Vawda tenders unconditional apology to top court

ISLAMABAD - Senator Faisal Vawda Wednesday tendered unconditional apology for his press conference wherein he had purportedly ridiculed the judiciary. A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Irfan Saadat and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, on June 5 hearing the suo moto on Faisal Vawda and Mustafa Kamal’s press conferences gave an opportunity to both the parliamentarians to tender unconditional apology. The bench that will resume the hearing from tomorrow (Friday) had issued contempt notices to TV channels for broadcasting press conferences as well.

The senator in his reply, which he filed on Wednesday, submitted; “In order to show his utmost respect as per the teaching of Islam for the Court sincerely apologizes unconditionally.” Vawda stated; “The respondent has come to realization that despite his best intentions, his press conference may have come across as objectionable and in order to ensure the prestige of the judiciary and to uphold the Islamic injunctions concerning the image of the judiciary he submits himself before the Court and deeply regrets any harm that may have been caused by his press conference dated May 18, 2024.”

The senator assured that he was willing to take any further steps that this Court deems necessary and appropriate for the satisfaction of this Court that he never intended to impugn the dignity or independence of the judiciary. Vawda reiterated that he had every respect and regard of the judiciary and he was resolute to uphold the high stature given to the judiciary by the Allah Almighty and the Constitution as judges, and that he could not imagine to do any act which lowered the esteem of the judiciary in any manner.

He stated that after hearing on June 5, met with religious scholars and consulted with them on what his role should be as a senator, an elected lawmaker and a Muslim with respect to the judiciary and how he ought to conduct himself in the light of Quran and Ahadees even if he intended to assist the courts in reforming itself for the betterment of the people of Pakistan. Vawda in his reply cited verses from Quran and Ahadees.

He submitted that the religious scholars suggested him that the Quran emphasizes justice and standing against wrongdoing, a lawmaker should speak out against injustice and improper actions by judges, provided it is done with wisdom and for the sake of justice.

He said the religious scholars also told him that criticism aimed at reform and maintaining justice is not considered fasad, the criticism of a judge with the intention of upholding justice is permissible and not considered fasad fil ard if done respectfully and with wisdom.

Faisal Vawda maintained that in the light of the teachings of Quran and Ahadees of Holy Prophet (S.A.W.) as explained by religious scholars, he has come to the realization that the maintenance of a good public image and estimation of the judiciary is vital for the judiciary to be able to perform and, as per the respondent’s utmost desire, become a beacon of hope and prosperity for the people of Pakistan.