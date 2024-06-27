Gang of dacoits held

ATTOCK - A gang of dacoits has been arrested by Hasanabdal police recovering looted money and mobile phones worth millions. SHO City Hasan Abdal formed a special team under the supervision of Inspector Mohammad Qamar Sultan, who using its professional skills and modern technology, arrested a dacoits gang consisting of Jahanzeb Khan son of Jan Agha, Ehsanullah. Son of Mohibullah, Hijrat Khan son of Muhammad Gul and Khayal Muhammad son of Faqir Muhammad all residents of Wah Cantt Rawalpindi. During the investigation, police recovered cash and mobile phones. FIR under the relevant acts has been registered against all of them and have been sent behind the bars.