Government proposes thirteen amendments in pension scheme

Thirteen amendments have been proposed by the federal government to the pension scheme to relieve the burden on the national exchequer.

According to sources, the first amendment proposes that government employees will receive a gross pension equal to seventy percent of their salary from two years before retirement.

The second amendment allows employees to retire willingly after twenty-five years of service. The third revision stipulates that those who opt for voluntary retirement at least three years before reaching the age of sixty will face a pension deduction of between five and twenty percent per annum.

The fourth amendment bases the annual increase in pension on the amount received at the time of retirement. The fifth amendment counts the annual increase in pension as a separate amount. The sixth amendment mandates that the Pay and Pension Commission will review the baseline pension every three years.

Also, the seventh amendment allows a pensioner's family to receive the pension for up to ten years. The tenth amendment provides lifetime pensions for the children of pensioners if they are physically or mentally disabled. The eleventh one specifies that those who join government service after retirement can receive either a pension or a salary. The twelfth revision ensures that a government employee will be allowed to a pension from only one department if re-employed.

The thirteenth amendment states that if both husband and wife are government employees, both will receive a pension upon retirement.