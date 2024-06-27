Govt asked to provide investment friendly atmosphere to business community

ISLAMABAD - All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference has demanded of the government to provide investment friendly atmosphere to the business community by focusing on alternate energy resources and innovation for the sustainable economic development.

All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference has successfully concluded. Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani has said that for country’s sustainable and inclusive growth we have to enhance our exports and minimize our imports by paying attention on IT sector, promoting entrepreneurship and startup culture.

He said this while addressing the participants of two-day All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference organised by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here at a local hotel on Wednesday that was attended by over 70 presidents of different Chambers from all over the country, asmbassadors of friendly countries and business leaders in large number. He said that as per the right man right job principle, the government must play the role of a regulator instead of doing businesses and the businesses must be done by the businessmen.

The chairman Senate made the mention of country’s economic difficulties in detail by saying that owing to government’s efforts the economic indicators have started showing positive signs. He also termed political stability as the basic necessity for ease of doing business in the country. Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said that it is high time that all the stakeholders have to work together to pull the country out of the existing economic mess by ensuring the continuity of policies and maintaining law and order.

He disclosed that China is keen to start an upgraded version of the CPEC Phase-2 having five corridors, Corridor of Growth, Corridor of livelihood, Corridor of Information Technology, Corridor of Green economy and Corridor of Regional Development emphasizing that to materialize this golden opportunity the private sectors of both the countries have to work together. In address, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaisar A Sheikh asserted that business community also pay attention on the blue economy.

In his welcome address, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has said that the business community is the major stakeholder of country’s economy which is taking all out efforts to put the country out of the existing economic crisis therefore, it is incumbent upon the government to consider it as its partner and make all the economic decisions in consultation with it for the sustainable economic development of the country. He underlined the need for paying attention on the regional trade for country’s progress and prosperity by asserting that business leaders should also be posted as trade counselors in foreign missions by assigning them targets to achieve, in given time frame.

He informed the participants about some of the major projects of the ICCI in pipeline like the establishment of an Expo Centre as well as an Industrial Zone for the promotion of businesses and economic growth of the country. He also called upon the government to prefer widening the tax net instead of further burdening the existing taxpayers by expressing the hope that All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference will go a long way in addressing the business community’s problems by providing a level playing field for doing businesses in the country.

Former Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment S.M. Tanvir said that Pakistan is blessed with different natural and mineral resources and that alongside other measures, we have to tap them for the prosperity of the country and the government must pay special attention on these areas for the betterment of the country. In his address, President FPCCI Atif Ikram Shaikh said that for the sustainable economic development government must provide investment friendly atmosphere to the business community by focusing on alternate energy resources and innovation.

In his address, Chairman Founder Group Khalid Iqbal Malik while hailing the role of business community in the development of the country urged the government to come out with incentives for the business community to overcome the economic crisis. In his address, former President ICCI Zafar Bakhtawari said that trade relationship with neighbouring countries should be given paramount importance. President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar, President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh and others also addressed the conference. Senior Vice President ICCI Faad Waheed and Vice President Eng. Azhar ul Islam also addressed different sessions of the conference and put forward valuable suggestions.