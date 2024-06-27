Gunman injures brother of ex-director of NADRA

Rawalpindi - A gunman shot and injured a person apparently over an old enmity oustide Mosque Mai Sharfaan in Dhoke Ratta, informed sources on Wednesday. The maimed person has been identified as Malik Zubair, the younger brother of former Director National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Malik Khurram, they said. Rescue 1122 along with police have moved the maimed person to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Rawalpindi for medical treatment, sources said.

According to sources, a man namely Malik Zubair was present outside Mosque Mai Sharfaan when a gunman appeared from somewhere and opened firing on him. Resultantly, Malik Zubair suffered multiple bullet injuries while the attacker managed to flee from the scene after committing crime. A heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene and began investigation besides moving the maimed person to DHQ Hospital for medical treatment.

A police officer told media that the reason behind attempted murder case is said to be old enmity. He said that police have filed a case against attacker identified as Allah Ditta, who is at large, and began interrogation.