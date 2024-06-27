Harms of world drug problem mounting amid spike in drug use, markets: UN warns

UNITED NATIONS - The UN agency tackling crime and drug abuse released its annual World Drug Report Wednesday, with a warning that there are now nearly 300 million users globally, alongside an increase in trafficking. “Drug production, trafficking, and use continue to exacerbate instability and inequality, while causing untold harm to people’s health, safety and well-being,” said Ghada Waly, Executive Director of the Vienna-based UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in a statement. “We need to provide evidence-based treatment and support to all people affected by drug use, while targeting the illicit drug market and investing much more in prevention.” The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, or World Drug Day, is commemorated every year on June 26 and aims to increase action in achieving a drug-free world. This year’s campaign recognizes that “effective drug policies must be rooted in science, research, full respect for human rights, compassion, and a deep understanding of the social, economic, and health implications of drug use”. In the decade to 2022, the number of people using illicit drugs increased to 292 million, the UNODC report said. It noted that most users worldwide consume cannabis – 228 million people - while 60 million people worldwide consume opioids, 30 million people use amphetamines, 23 million use cocaine and 20 million take ecstasy. Further, the UNODC found that there was an increase in overdose deaths following the emergence of nitazenes – a group of synthetic opioids potentially more dangerous than fentanyl – in several high-income countries.