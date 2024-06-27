Heatwaves and Mental Health

Heatwaves are increasingly becoming a major concern not only for physical health but also for mental well-being. Research highlights a troubling link between soaring temperatures and a surge in mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder. For every 1°C rise in monthly average temperature, there is a 2.2% increase in mental health-related deaths.

Emergency rooms often see a spike in visits during heatwaves, with patients suffering from dehydration and delirium. However, the impact on those with existing mental health conditions is profound. High temperatures exacerbate depressive and anxiety symptoms and can trigger manic episodes in people with bipolar disorder, sometimes leading to hospitalization.

Medications for psychiatric illnesses can become less effective or even harmful in high heat. Antipsychotics, for example, can reduce the ability to sense thirst, increasing the risk of dehydration. Similarly, the mood stabilizer lithium can become dangerous if dehydration occurs.

Cognitive abilities also suffer in extreme heat. A study in Boston revealed that students without air conditioning performed 13% worse on cognitive tests during a heatwave. Heat stress impairs brain functions necessary for solving complex tasks, leading to frustration and aggression. This frustration can escalate to violence, with a slight temperature rise correlating to a 3-5% increase in assaults.

It is projected that by the year 2090, climate change may lead to a potential 5% rise in all types of crime on a global scale. The causes of these increases are influenced by a combination of physiological, social, and biological factors. One example is the impact of elevated temperatures on serotonin, a brain chemical that plays a role in regulating aggression levels.

Addressing climate change is crucial for safeguarding both our physical and mental health. As we face more frequent and intense heatwaves, the call to act on climate change becomes ever more urgent.

TOUSEEF A. BOUK,

Sindh.