ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup semifinals

Abu Dhabi - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the match officials for the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. In the first semifinal, South Africa will face Afghanistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad on Wednesday, June 26. Richard Illingworth and Nitin Menon will serve as the on-field umpires, with Richard Kettleborough acting as the TV umpire and Ahsan Raza as the fourth umpire. This match marks Afghanistan’s first appearance in a T20 World Cup semi-final, while South Africa is making their third semi-final appearance, having previously reached this stage in 2009 and 2014, where they lost to Pakistan and India, respectively. Both teams will be aiming for their maiden T20 World Cup final appearance.

The second semi-final, set for June 27, will be a highly anticipated rematch between two former champions, India and England. This match will take place at Providence Stadium, Guyana, where Chris Gaffaney and Rodney Tucker will be the on-field umpires. Joel Wilson will serve as the TV umpire, and Paul Reiffel will be the fourth umpire. This semi-final recalls their 2022 T20 World Cup clash, where England, led by Jos Buttler, defeated India.

MATCH OFFICIALS:

South Africa vs Afghanistan (Trinidad), Referee: Richie Richardson, On-field Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Nitin Menon, TV Umpire: Richard Kettleborough and Fourth Umpire: Ahsan Raza.

India vs. England (Guyana), Referee: Jeffrey Crowe, On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Rodney Tucker, TV Umpire: Joel Wilson, Fourth Umpire: Paul Reiffel.