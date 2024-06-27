IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from PCL

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday ordered to remove name of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leader from Passport Control List (PCL). A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri issued the directions while hearing the petition of moved through her counsel Salahuddin advocate.

During the hearing, respondent Director General (DG) Immigration and Passports Control (I&P) submitted the report saying that name of the petitioner had been placed on “Passport Control List (PCL)” on May 16, 2024 on the recommendations of government of the Punjab, Home Department, vide letter dated 16.05.2024 due to her involvement in following FIRs No.567/23, dated 12.05.2023, U/S 16-MPO & 188 / 341 / 353 / 186 / 148 / 149 / 427 P.P.C., Police Station D.G. Khan; and F.I.R. No.340/23, dated 09.05.2023, U/S 7-ATA / 16 MPO / 341 / 148 / 149 / 427 PPC, Police Station Darhma District DG Khan.

Counsel for the petitioner placed on record copy of order dated 15.02.2024, whereby bail before arrest of the petitioner had been confirmed in case F.I.R. No.567/23, by the Court of Muhammad Azeem Sheikh, Judge Model Criminal Trial Court / Additional Sessions Judge, D.G. Khan and bail before arrest of the petitioner had been confirmed in case F.I.R. No.340/23, by the Court of Sheikh Muhammad Naveed Babar, Additional Sessions Judge, Dera Ghazi Khan, vide order dated 15.02.2024.

The IHC bench observed in his written order that as the petitioner had been granted bail in both the F.I.Rs mentioned in the report submitted by respondent No.3 / Director General, Immigration and Passports Control (I&P); the petitioner is neither fugitive from law nor absconder rather she is facing the trial / legal proceedings in accordance with law.

He added that in view of above, it transpired that there is no plausible reason / justification for placing name of the petitioner on Passport Control List (PCL) and in view of the law laid down by this Court in following cases reported as: Dr. Shireen M. Mazari v. Federation of Pakistan through Secretary Interior, Ministry of Interior, Islamabad and another.” (2024 MLD 1020), “Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari v. Federation of Pakistan through Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Islamabad and others.” (PLD 2019 Islamabad 316), “Dr. Joseph Wilson v. Federation of Pakistan, through Secreatary Ministry of Interior and others.” (2017 P Cr. L J 1569)” and others.

The judge noted, “Instant petition is allowed. Respondent No.3 / Director General, Immigration and Passports Control (I&P) is directed to remove name of the petitioner from Passport Control List (PCL) within a period of one (01) week and submit compliance report before Additional Registrar (Judicial) for perusal of this Court.”