Indicators issued to evaluate performance of depts: Sialkot DC

SIALKOT - Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that 31-point indicators have been issued by the Performance Management Reforms Unit to evaluate performance of departments which will be reviewed weekly. He expressed these views while addressing a meeting which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar, the assistant commissioners of four tehsils and officials of provincial departments. DC Muhammad Zulqarnain congratulated chief officers of the Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) Sialkot and Municipal Committee Pasrur for making the best cleaning arrangements on Eid and announced to give them certificates of appreciation. He said officers with excellent performance would be encouraged and those who will show negligence and lack of interest in performing duties will be held accountable.

The deputy commissioner said that digital monitoring would be done on repair of roads, maintenance of street lights, repair and maintenance of manhole covers, inspection of filtration plants for clean drinking water, visits to health and educational institutions, implementation of one-dish, elimination of encroachments, elimination of wall chalking, maintenance of cemeteries, elimination of mini-petrol pumps and gas decanting, zero waste, clean Punjab campaign, cleaning of sewerage, provision of facilities at bus terminal, operation against fake fertilisers and agricultural drugs, traffic management and steps taken to redress complaints at the Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell. Later, the deputy commissioner visited the under-construction complex of District Education Authority, Government Jamia High School Jammu Road, Government Girls Higher Secondary School Dharowal Sialkot and Special Children’s School.

Concerns expressed at diseases’ spread at chicken farms

The Livestock and Dairy Development Department Deputy Director (DD) Dr Tanveer Ahmed has said that poultry farming is a major industry in Pakistan but it was a matter of grave concern that diseases were spreading at the chicken farms. Speaking at a meeting held with poultry farmers, he said poultry farming industry employed millions of people. He said poultry farming was growing rapidly, but there were also concerns about the spread of diseases in chicken houses. The DD Livestock and Dairy Development Department said there had been remarkable progress in many industries, but the progress that had taken place in the field of poultry farming is an example. He issued instructions to poultry farmers that the environment control system was very important in the current era, so if it is intended to set up a poultry farm, there should be the capacity of at least 25,000 hens in a shed and if you want to keep egg-laying hens, it is very important to keep at least 30,000 layers of hens to get the full benefit from the poultry farm. He said that it is necessary to conduct a laboratory test of the water in the place where the poultry farm is to be set up to know whether this water is useful for the chickens or not. The DD Livestock and Dairy Development Department further said that one should avoid setting up a farm in such a place where there is a risk of stagnant rainwater, flooding or disruption of electricity supply.

Rescuer saves life of a youth

The Punjab emergency service (Rescue 1122) Sambrial saved life of a youth from drowning in the canal by taking timely action. According to a rescue spokesperson here on Wednesday, the rescue fire vehicle was patrolling the Upper Chenab Canal when they witnessed a youth jumped into the canal from the main bridge with the intention to commit suicide. The rescue team promptly jumped and pulled out him alive, said rescue officials. Later, it was revealed that the youth Shahzad Kamran (20) wanted to commit suicide due to unemployment.