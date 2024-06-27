Islamabad police observe International Day against Drug Abuse

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Islamabad Police’s campaign against drugs, raising awareness among the youth, and taking action against drug dealers is ongoing under the banner “Nasha Ab Nahe” movement, informed sources on Wednesday. In this regard, IG Islamabad directed senior police officers to formulate a comprehensive strategy to protect youth from drugs, ensure prevention, and strengthen ties between educational institutions and law enforcement departments. During the “Nasha Ab Nahe” campaign, police teams arrested 558 drug dealers and registered 540 cases against them. Moreover, police teams seized more than 100 kg of hashish, over 161 kg of heroin, over 19 kg of ice, and 3,095 liters of liquor from the possession of the arrested accused. On the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse, IG Islamabad issued a message stating that our youth often turn to the curse of drugs due to societal pressures and inadequate guidance. Today, our youth are not only destroying their own lives by getting involved in drugs but also causing pain to their families. He further said that in Pakistan, various law enforcement agencies, including the Islamabad Police are actively working against drugs. He urged all educational institutions to cooperate with law enforcement departments to protect students from this curse. He requested the heads of educational institutions to organize various refresher courses and awareness campaigns in collaboration with law enforcement agencies to protect young students from drugs and educate them about its dangers. He expressed his determination that Islamabad Police will dismantle the networks of drug dealers, and no malicious elements will be allowed to destroy the lives of the youth. Those involved in this heinous and vile trade will be brought to justice at all costs, he added.