Karachi heatwave: 100 bodies brought to morgue in three days

KARACHI - A social organization has stated on Wednesday that 100 bodies brought in last three days to their morgue during last three days of searing hot weather. A spokesperson of Cheepa Foundation has said that 100 bodies were brought to their cold storage pointing towards increasing deaths in Karachi in the ongoing extreme hot weather. “Thirty-seven dead bodies brought to the morgue on June 23, 44 bodies on June 24 and 19 bodies on June 25,” the foundation’s spokesperson stated. “Thirty-six dead bodies brought to the morgue were unidentified,” the spokesperson added.

Karachi is passing through a heatwave spell as the government has announced 77 heatwave centres in seven districts of the metropolis.

The government has announced to set up 11 heatwave camps in Karachi South, 18 in Karachi East, six in West, 12 centres in Karachi Central, 15 in Malir, eight in Korangi district and seven camps in Keamari. Paramilitary Rangers have also established heat-stroke camps across the city with cold water and Sharbat stalls.

A spokesperson has said that heat-stroke centres have been set up at key roads and thoroughfares of the city with doctors and paramedics.

The Sindh government has set up 77 heatwave relief centres and camps in response to the severe heatwave affecting the port city of Karachi.

At least eight people died of intense heat in the port city earlier this week.

According to officials, the government has established 11 centres in the South district, 18 in the East, six in the West, 12 in Central, 15 in Malir, eight in Korangi, and seven in Keamari. In the South district, at least three centres have been opened in Civil Lines and Garden sub-divisions, two each in Saddar and Arambagh, four in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, two in Ferozabad, six in Jamshed Quarters, and five in Gulzar-e-Hijri. Additionally, two centres each have been set up in New Karachi, Liaquatabad, and North Nazimabad.

In Hyderi, eight centres have been established, three in Murad Memon, and two each in Bin Qasim and Airport sub-divisions. In Korangi and Landhi, two centres each have been set up, one in Shah Faisal, and three in Model Colony.

Further centres have been set up in Keamari and Mauripur, with one each, two in Baldia, and three in the SITE area.

The initiative aims to provide relief and reduce the heatwave’s impact on Karachi residents. The weather in Karachi is forecasted to remain hot and humid over the next three days, with daytime temperatures anticipated to range between 38°C and 40°C