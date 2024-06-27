KMU approves Rs4,158.95m surplus budget for FY 2024-25

Peshawar - The Khyber Medical University’s senate has approved Rs. 4,158.95 million surplus budgets for the financial year 2024-25. The proposed expenditure is Rs. 3,828.571 million, while the total estimated resources amount to Rs. 4,158.95 million, resulting in a surplus of Rs. 330.387 million.

This approval was given during the 18th senate meeting held at Governor House Peshawar, chaired by the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, the Chancellor of Khyber Medical University (KMU). Additionally, the Senate approved the minutes of the anomaly committee concerning the HEC policy, service structure, and faculty selection criteria.

Key attendees included VC KMU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq, Registrar KMU, Inam Ullah, Secretary to Governor Mazhar Irshad, Justice (Rtd) Mian Ajmal, Qaisar Khan Dy Secretary Health, Jave Iqbal Additional Secretary HED, Arshad Ali Additional Secretary Finance, Jamshed Khan Additional Secretary Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Ali Shah Ex servant Police Department, Dr. Mazhar Saeed Director HEC, Prof. Dr. Tauseef Aman, Prof. Dr. Nasir Shah, Prof. Dr. Zahid Aman, Prof. Dr. Asmat Shaheen, Prof. Dr. Naeem Ul Haq and other senate members.

KMU Treasurer, Wasim Riaz, presented the revised budget for 2023-24 and the budget estimates for 2024-25. He credited the university’s surplus budget to the diligent financial management led by vice-chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq and the entire financial team. The fiscal year’s budget includes provisions for establishing new institutes and stabilizing existing programs, with a significant amount allocated for these purposes. Under Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq’s vision, KMU is implementing reforms to enhance transparency in the examination system, including computerizing the entire process. An adequate budget has been allocated for this initiative.

KP Governor Faisal Kareem Kundi praised KMU’s surplus budget and emphasized the importance of maintaining this financial discipline.

He appreciated the surplus budget and the associated expenditures and revenue sources of Khyber Medical University. He praised KMU’s finance-related initiatives as a role model for other universities. He encouraged the university to invest surplus funds in profitable projects and highlighted the need for allocating more budget for scholarships to support deserving students.

After thorough discussion and deliberation, the meeting unanimously approved the revised budget for 2023-24 and the annual budget for 2024-25.