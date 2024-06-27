Thursday, June 27, 2024
KP government to form judicial commission on May 9 related incidents

Web Desk
9:59 PM | June 27, 2024
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to form a judicial commission on May 9 related incidents.

The provincial government has announced to present a summary in the cabinet session for approval.

A summary has been devised on the May 9 incident to regime change events.

A request for judicial commission formation will be made to the Peshawar High Court (PHC) after cabinet approval on summary.

As per the KP government, the summary included the matters related to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers’ arrest and harassment along with May 9 related incidents.

The summary also included matters about barring the PTI from its electoral symbol ‘bat’ in the general election and caretaker setup to remain in the government for more than the legal condition of 90 days.

KP government has also added the Form-45 and Form-47 issues in the summary.

