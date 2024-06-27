Thursday, June 27, 2024
KP govt removes ban on recruitments in public sector

Web Desk
8:46 PM | June 27, 2024
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has done away with all the bans on recruitments in the public sector.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has directed the concerned authorities to remove all types of bans on recruitments in the public sector.

Earlier, Gandapur had issued a first notification just a few hours after he assumed office as the chief minister of KP.

A letter was issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariate to the Chief Secretary to lift ban on all government recruitments.

The new CM had requested details of recruitments made during the caretaker government's tenure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He specified that details of all recruitments made from March 1, 2023, to Feb 29, 2024, should be provided

