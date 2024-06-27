Kundi reaffirms commitment to encourage KP women entrepreneurs

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi reaffirmed his commitment to support educated and vocationally trained women entrepreneurs in the province. Speaking with a delegation from the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) at Governor House, he emphasized the importance of providing business opportunities to skilled women for their financial autonomy and economic empowerment.

Governor Kundi praised the WCCI for advancing women’s roles in business, trade, and vocational entrepreneurship. He assured complete cooperation to women investors to promote prosperity in the province. Highlighting the abilities and skills of KP’s women, he stressed that their involvement in business would benefit the entire country and positively impact the national economy.

Vice President WCCI, Anila Khalid, thanked the Governor for his support and requested land allocation for the women’s chamber, linkages with other provinces and foreign donors, and development projects for the women of KP. The delegation included Saima Mehboob, Zara Imtiaz, Tajla Khalid, Azra Nooreen, Samina Ahmed, and other chamber office bearers, who discussed the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs.

Squash legend Jan Sher Khan calls on Governor

A three-member delegation led by former World Champion of Squash, Jan Sher Khan called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday and discussed matters pertaining to promotion of Squash and others games in the province.

Talking to the delegation, the Governor said that sports play a key role in mental openness, forbearance and inculcate discipline in youth.

He said that sports created tolerance and self-control besides earning a good name for the country.

Governor Kundi said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had produced scores of legends in different sports including squash, cricket, hockey and others games and hoisted the national flag in world sports grounds.

He reiterated that Governor House would play effective role in promoting sports in the province that produced international world class players like Jan Sher Khan, Jahangir Khan, former captain in Hockey Qazi Mohib, superstars Shahid Afridi, Umar Gul, Yunas Khan in cricket and others.

He said that rehabilitation work on the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium Peshawar was started in 2017 and was still incomplete and its dilapidated condition was not hiding from any one eye.

The Governor said that it was a matter of great concern that first class cricket matches had not been held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 15 years.

While lauding the budget allocation of Sindh province for higher education sector, he said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had allocated only Rs3 billion while the Sindh government earmarked Rs30 billion in the budget showing a huge difference of Rs27 billion.