LHC announces sweeping reforms to enhance public service delivery

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) has unveiled a comprehensive package of reforms aimed at revolutionising public service delivery, enhancing judicial efficiency, and implementing IT-based initiatives. The reforms were announced on Wednesday during a meeting chaired by the Acting LHC Chief Justice, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, says an LHC press release issued here.

The meeting was attended by all the District & Sessions Judges of Punjab via video link, while Registrar LHC, Ch. Abdul Rashid Abid, Director General District Judiciary Abhar Gul Khan, Sessions Judge Human Resource Sajid Ali Awan, Director General Judicial & Case Management Tanvir Akbar, District & Sessions Judge Lahore Syed Ali Imran, District & Sessions Judge Bahawalnagar Shazib Saeed, and others.

The press release stated that the reforms are designed to improve the overall functioning of the judicial system, provide better facilities to lawyers and litigants, and ensure the welfare of judges, court staff, and the general public. “To improve public service delivery, QR-coded documents will be generated for easy access to judgments and orders, and an online complaint system will be integrated with the LHC’s mobile application, monitored through a dashboard. The ‘Adlia Sahulat Centre’ will be established to provide one-window facilities for lawyers and litigants, including case filing, early hearing applications, copies of MLC & FIR, certified copies of judicial records, case tracking, and attestation of Wakalat-nama forms from jail. The Adlia Sahulat Centre shall be integrated with Khidmat Markaz of Police. The Price Control Magistrates will also be made more active, effective, and efficient,” it added.

Moreover, to enhance judicial efficiency, the Provincial Criminal Justice Coordination Committee (PCJCC) will meet on a quarterly basis, chaired by the Chief Justice, to ensure effective coordination among stakeholders. The statement added that the Police Station Record Management System (PSRMS) will be integrated with the Prosecution, Prison, and Case Management System. “E-filing of petitions and digital comments from police will be implemented, and a dedicated portal for e-filing of 22 A & B petitions will be established,” it added. The press release stated that the reforms also included various welfare and goodwill measures for judges, court staff, and lawyers. “A committee comprising Sessions Judges, DC, DPO, DSP Legal, and ADCG will meet monthly to address issues facing lawyers. Digital libraries will be established at Tehsil and District Bar levels,” it added.

Welfare and goodwill measures for judges and court staff include the implementation of a Human Resource Management System (HRMS), health screening, vaccination, and timely promotions, as well as facilitation for the education/treatment of children with special abilities of High Court establishment and district judiciary staff through government health/educational institutions, it added.

The statement further stated that several reforms for institutional betterment will also be introduced. For this purpose, courts will be uplifted to hear Gender-Based Violence and Overseas Pakistanis cases on a priority basis. “Reactivation of courts dealing with cases of Overseas Pakistanis, as they are a special component of our population representing Pakistan in the international arena. Special modules for Judicial Officers on ADR and mediation will be prepared. General training programs for Civil Judges and Additional District & Sessions Judges on better judgment writing will be conducted. The Judicial Officers will be motivated and encouraged through certificates of appreciation, and an elite panel of top performers, based on one-year best performance, will be established consisting of the best Sessions Judge, best ASJ, SCJ & CJ. Similarly, foolproof security of the premises of the High Court, District Court, and residences of the Judicial Officers will be assured. Energy conservation measures by the installation of solar technology will be implemented, and IT-based initiatives, including the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as per the guidelines issued by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and Senior Puisne Judge of SCP, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, will be used for better supervision and disposal of cases. Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) centers will be established in districts. Furthermore, the Case Management System (CMS) and Record Management System (RMS) already functioning in the District Judiciary will also be upgraded,” it added.