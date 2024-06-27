Thursday, June 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Man held in Karachi for stealing Pak-Arab Refinery’s oil via tunnel

Agencies
June 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Customs Intelligence in an operation in Karachi has arrested a man who was involved in stealing billions of rupees worth Pak- Arab Oil Refinery’s oil for the last several years, reported on Wednesday. In order to steal the oil, Lutf Ali Sial, the suspect, along with his 10 accomplices, had laid a 174-foot-long tunnel from a rented godown to the refinery’s main pipeline in Port Qasim area of the city. The oil was later poured into tankers parked at the godown’s premises. Eight of Sial’s accomplices had been granted post-arrest bail while one is still in jail. The suspect’s six-day has been obtained and he is being questioned.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1719379706.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024