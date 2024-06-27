Man held in Karachi for stealing Pak-Arab Refinery’s oil via tunnel

KARACHI - Customs Intelligence in an operation in Karachi has arrested a man who was involved in stealing billions of rupees worth Pak- Arab Oil Refinery’s oil for the last several years, reported on Wednesday. In order to steal the oil, Lutf Ali Sial, the suspect, along with his 10 accomplices, had laid a 174-foot-long tunnel from a rented godown to the refinery’s main pipeline in Port Qasim area of the city. The oil was later poured into tankers parked at the godown’s premises. Eight of Sial’s accomplices had been granted post-arrest bail while one is still in jail. The suspect’s six-day has been obtained and he is being questioned.