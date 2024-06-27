Maryam reaffirms commitment to supporting entrepreneurship in Punjab

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz stated on Thursday that fostering a conducive environment for entrepreneurship ranked high among the priorities of the Punjab government.

In a message marking the Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day, the chief minister highlighted the significance of encouraging innovation in small businesses and entrepreneurship, emphasising that enterprises formed the backbone of the economy.

Maryam reiterated the Punjab government's commitment to supporting SMEs (small and medium enterprises) through business-friendly policies and creating an environment conducive to investment in small businesses.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by MSMEs [micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises], Maryam underscored her government's efforts to address these challenges and provide necessary assistance.

The chief minister stressed the importance of enhancing logistics support, technology access and market connectivity for SMEs, noting their pivotal role in economic development and in reducing economic inequality.

Maryam also highlighted that SMEs in Punjab contributed significantly to employment generation and GDP, operating across diverse sectors, such as manufacturing, services, trade and exports.

The CM outlined special initiatives to promote agriculture, livestock and garment sectors through agricultural loans, digital technologies and e-commerce platforms, aiming to stimulate growth opportunities.

Maryam also underscored the Punjab government's efforts to facilitate SMEs' access to international markets, aiming to bolster their export capabilities, reaffirming commitment to nurturing an entrepreneurial culture across all sectors in Punjab.