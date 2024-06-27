Meeting reviews progress on TEVTA targets

Peshawar - A meeting to review progress on targets assigned to the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) for improving its performance was held with Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher, in the chair here on Wednesday.

Besides, Additional Secretary Industries Shama Nimat, Chief Planning Officer (CPO) Basit Khalil, and Directors TEVTA Munir Gul, Khalid Usman, Haider Ali, and others also attended the meeting. The Special Assistant was briefed about progress on the achievement of targets in digitization, sustainability, human resource, financial affairs, procurement, technical and vocational training, business and education, training, business production, and other issues.

The Special Assistant was also briefed about various schemes initiated under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) and completed schemes. He was informed that a Student Complaint Cell will be established in TEVTA within 20 days for the convenience of the students. The Special Assistant directed that all officials of the authority and the department fulfill their responsibilities within the given timelines and complete the required matters within the specified period. He stressed the need for introducing new trades in the curriculum of technical and vocational education while keeping in view the supply and demand of the province and further directed the speedy achievement of the target of attaining financial self-sustainability.

He also stressed the need for the revival of TEVTA’s image and urged the officers of the authority to perform their duties in a better manner in this regard. The Special Assistant appreciated the proposal of a mobile workshop model for imparting various skills and services. He also collected information about progress made so far in utilizing the resources of technical educational institutions and their usage as production houses.