Multiple flights cancellation disrupt Karachi airport schedule

KARACHI - Several flights departing from Karachi have been cancelled, causing significant disruptions for travellers on Wednesday. The affected flights include: Serene Air flight ER 503 from Karachi to Islamabad. AirSial flights PF 122 and PF 126 from Karachi to Islamabad. Serene Air flight ER 822 from Karachi to Jeddah. Serene Air flight ER 523 from Karachi to Lahore. Serene Air flight PK 551 from Karachi to Peshawar. Thai Airways flight TG 341 from Karachi to Bangkok. Passengers booked on these flights are advised by the airport authority to contact the respective airlines for further information and assistance with re-booking.