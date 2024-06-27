NLC initiates process to support mountaineering

The NLC has initiated the process to support mountaineering.

Supported by the NLC, a women team will climb K-2, the second highest peak in the world and fly the national flag there.

The team consists of women from Lahore and Gilgit-Baltistan

An event was also held in Skardu in honor of the women's team. A cheque of five million rupees was presented to the team by the NLC.

Earlier, NLC had provided necessary resources to mountaineer Abid Baig who will climb Nanga Parbat, the ninth highest peak in the world.