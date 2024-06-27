Operation Azm-e-Istehkam will create instability: Fazl

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Mualana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday proposed to expand the radius of reconciliation process for political stability and build ideological consensus for economic prosperity across the nation.

Expressing his concerns at the floor of National Assembly during budget debate, he said every sector had been taxed in the Budget 2024-25 which has caused inflation and limited the purchasing power of a common man.

Fazl said the government should invest public tax money on their well-being and provide them all basic amenities including social facilities, legal rights and economic opportunities. He said that it would help build their confidence to pay taxes in the national kitty.

Fazl lamented that the internally displaced persons (IDPs) whose houses were partially and impartially damaged due to military operations in erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) had not been provided financial support for their rehabilitation yet.

He said the government should impose tangible conditions on those people living at Pakistan and Afghanistan borders as they have their interests in case of business and relatives on both sides of the isle.

“This operation [Azm-e-Istehkam] will take the country to instability, instead of serving the purpose of stability,” said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman, taking part in the discussion.

Citing the previous operation in the country, he said that the residents of the areas have been suffering from operations against since the year 2010. “Whether war against terrorism was an international agenda or Pakistan’s need,” he questioned.

He said that protestors on Chaman border in Balochistan, Ghulam Ali, Agorada and Jamrud areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa areas have been under protest for the last nine months. “Those who create such circumstances are called loyal to the country and those who speak against are considered as traitors,” he said, adding that properties of same families exist on both sides of border and people living in order areas do accept such restrictions

According to him, 40,000 to 50,000 armed people have crossed border from Afghanistan and there are fears that there would be Imarat e Islami Government in Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu and other adjoining districts. Maulana said the Prime Minister and Army Chief did work hard during their last visit to China but no significant success could be achieved.